Goodyear Launches ‘Burnout Sweepstakes’ on Social Media

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., the “Official Tire of NASCAR” announced the “Burnout Sweepstakes,” giving NASCAR fans a chance to win a race weekend experience.

The launch coincides with the company’s first-ever sponsorship of the NASCAR Burnout Blvd Driven by Goodyear event taking place in Las Vegas late Thursday.

Between now and Sept. 29, fans who share their predictions for the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion on social media using hashtag #Burnout[Car#] with the driver’s stock car number and hashtag #Sweepstakes will be automatically entered to win. Prizes include a trip to the 2020 Daytona 500 and a ride in the Goodyear Blimp.

“The Burnout Sweepstakes is a chance for NASCAR fans to join the excitement of the NASCAR Playoffs and take a shot at predicting the 2019 NASCAR champion,” said Todd Macsuga, general manager of brand marketing for Goodyear. “We’re excited to offer them this opportunity to win a once-in-a-lifetime race experience.”

Goodyear expanded its long-standing relationship with NASCAR by taking over as the title sponsor of NASCAR Burnout Blvd Driven by Goodyear earlier this year. Fans can tune in to see the festivities on NBCSN starting at 7 p.m. ET on Sept. 12, where the Goodyear Blimp will provide aerial views of the burnouts. The blimp will also be present at the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, South Point 400 on Sept. 15 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where the first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs winner will be crowned.