Goodyear Invests in Autonomous Trucking Company

Tire Review Staff

Goodyear Ventures has added TuSimple, a global autonomous trucking technology company, to its investment portfolio.

TuSimple operates self-driving trucks out of its facilities in Arizona, Texas, China, Japan and Europe using an ecosystem made up of digital maps, strategic terminals and an autonomous fleet operations system. TuSimple is developing a commercial-ready Level 4 autonomous driving solutions, the company says.

Last year, Goodyear announced a strategic partnership to provide tires and tire management solutions to TuSimple’s Autonomous Freight Network (AFN). As an AFN partner, Goodyear will conduct wear studies to better predict maintenance, understand tire longevity and reduce the carbon impact of fleets.

Advertisement

