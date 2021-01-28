Goodyear Invests in Autonomous Delivery Services Provider

Click Here to Read More

Goodyear Ventures joins multiple investors helping to raise $17 million for the autonomous delivery company.

Founded in 2014, Starship Technologies builds and operates a network of self-driving robots that carry and deliver packages, groceries and food directly to customers. The company’s electrically-powered, autonomous robots are completing thousands of deliveries daily and have traveled millions of miles in several cities across the world as they offer people a convenient, contactless delivery service, the company says.