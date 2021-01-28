Connect with us

News

Goodyear Invests in Autonomous Delivery Services Provider

Tire Review Staff

on

Goodyear Ventures, Goodyear’s venture capital arm, has added Starship Technologies to its investment portfolio.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Goodyear Ventures joins multiple investors helping to raise $17 million for the autonomous delivery company.

Founded in 2014, Starship Technologies builds and operates a network of self-driving robots that carry and deliver packages, groceries and food directly to customers. The company’s electrically-powered, autonomous robots are completing thousands of deliveries daily and have traveled millions of miles in several cities across the world as they offer people a convenient, contactless delivery service, the company says.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: Goodyear Installs Second Dynamic Simulator

News: ALI Releases Model Year 2000-’21 Lifting Points Guide

People: OTAA Bids Farewell to Long-Serving Board Members

News: BKT Launches New Website to Showcase Carbon Black

Advertisement

on

Goodyear Invests in Autonomous Delivery Services Provider

on

Monro Reports 13.6% Q3 Sales Decrease YoY

on

ITC: Existing Duties on PLT Tire Imports from China Remain

on

Goodyear Partners on Commercial Tire/Wheel Hub Analytics
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Products: Meyle Releases ABS Sensor Kit for Targeted Replacement

Products: Autel Releases ADASCAL2 Expansion Pack

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Tires: UPDATED: Tire Dealers Increase COVID-19 Precautions

Digital Edition

Current Video
play
Video: Direct Injection Fuel Pump Killers

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

The Timken Co.

The Timken Co.
Contact: Barry HarrisPhone: 866-984-6536Fax: 330-458-6006
1835 Dueber Ave. S.W., Canton OH 44706
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX
Bridgestone-Newsmakers-800x400 Bridgestone-Newsmakers-800x400

Featured

2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas
Connect