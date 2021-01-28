Connect with us
Goodyear Installs Second Dynamic Simulator

Driving simulators allow tire models to be developed, tested and validated early in the development cycle, Goodyear says.
Tire Review Staff

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and VI-grade will be installing a DiM250 DYNAMIC Driving Simulator at Goodyear’s Innovation Center in Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg.

In addition to strengthening Goodyear’s product development at the European site, the company says the new driving simulator also enhances technical collaboration with its headquarters in Akron, Ohio, where another DiM250 was recently put into operation. In addition, both of Goodyear’s innovation centers employ VI-grade COMPACT Simulators to complement virtual tire development processes.

Driving simulators allow tire models to be developed, tested and validated early in the development cycle, identifying the best performing tires before building a first prototype, Goodyear says. This matches with the pace of the automotive development process, providing tire models at the right time when requested by vehicle manufacturers.

