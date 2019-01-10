News/executive appointments
January 10, 2019

Goodyear Names New SVP of Global HR

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. has appointed Gary VanderLind to be its senior vice president of global human resources, effective Feb. 1.

VanderLind began his Goodyear career in the company’s retail stores in 1985, during which time he managed multiple company-owned outlets for the company. He then advanced through various human resources roles in North America, EMEA and the Americas, as well as corporate and functional roles.

“Goodyear’s 64,000 associates are the most important ingredient to our success as we seek to capitalize on the trends shaping the global mobility landscape,” said Richard J. Kramer, Goodyear’s chairman, CEO and president. “With three decades of proven Goodyear experience in multiple regions and serving many parts of the business, Gary is uniquely positioned to make an impact on attracting and developing our talent around the world.”

VanderLind succeeds John Lucas, who is retiring. He will report directly to Kramer.

 

