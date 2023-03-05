Goodyear Launches Fuel Max 1AD for Super Regional Applications

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has added to its Fuel Max lineup with the Fuel Max 1AD for single-axle drive tractors handling super regional, less-than-truckload, or LTL, applications. The tire is designed to deliver the traction features, mileage and fuel efficiency today’s fleets require, Goodyear said.

The new Fuel Max 1AD is available now in size 295/75R22.5 and Load Range G, the company said. The tire is made with an innovative tread design and incorporates features and compounds meant to offer long miles to removal.

“The Fuel Max 1AD tire is designed to handle the demanding high torque seen on single axle tractors with the mileage, traction and fuel efficiency our customers demand in a premium product,” said Tom Lippello, senior director, commercial marketing, Goodyear North America. “Its long-lasting tread design features encapsulated shoulder siping to help maintain single-axle traction and is designed to keep your freight moving efficiently in the toughest conditions.”

Goodyear said features and benefits of the new Fuel Max 1AD tire include:

An innovative new tread compound designed specifically for the demanding high torque seen in super regional applications on single axle drive tractors;

A hybrid lug-to-rib tread pattern that enhances traction and helps improve rolling resistance while delivering more wearable rubber for longer tread life;

A high waffle blade density offers pull points throughout the center and shoulder ribs to help achieve 3PMSF traction and stiffens the tread for long miles to removal.

The Fuel Max 1AD has high scrub resistance for tight turns and yard mobility with a tread that resists tearing and cracking, the company said. The tire is part of Goodyear’s Total Mobility platform of trusted products, a premier service network and complete tire management for customers.