Goodyear Holds Fifth Annual Global Week Of Volunteering

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company held its fifth annual Global Week of Volunteering from June 2-8. The event included a week of volunteer opportunities for Goodyear associates to make an impact in the global communities where Goodyear operates.

Since 2017, thousands of Goodyear associates, retirees and family members have contributed more than 27,000 hours of volunteer service as part of Global Week of Volunteering activities, the company says. This year, more than 1,300 Goodyear volunteers participated in volunteering activities at 23 locations across 21 countries worldwide.

