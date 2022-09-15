Goodyear Announces New Mixed Service Drive Tire

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company announced a new addition to its Armor Max lineup, the Goodyear Armor Max Extreme Service Drive (ESD) tire.

Goodyear says the Armor Max ESD is now available in 11R22.5 H and 11R24.5 H sizes and is specifically designed for heavy-duty construction, logging, oil and mining work vehicles.

Goodyear says other key features and benefits include: