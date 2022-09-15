Connect with us

Commercial Tires

Goodyear Announces New Mixed Service Drive Tire

Advertisement
Christian Hinton

on

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company announced a new addition to its Armor Max lineup, the Goodyear Armor Max Extreme Service Drive (ESD) tire.

Advertisement

Goodyear says the Armor Max ESD is now available in 11R22.5 H and 11R24.5 H sizes and is specifically designed for heavy-duty construction, logging, oil and mining work vehicles.

Goodyear says other key features and benefits include:

  • A deep 32/32 tread design that helps minimize mud and snow buildup for enhanced off-road traction;
  • Optimized tread geometry that improves resistance to stone holding;
  • Enhanced under-tread that provides added protection against stone drilling and improves casing durability;
  • A sidewall design that allows chains to be placed above tread blocks while helping to minimize slippage for enhanced performance.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Commercial Tires: Earn Fleet Customer Trust Via Proactive Truck Tire Maintenance

Commercial Tires: Bridgestone Introduces New Bandag Drive Tire Tread

Commercial Tires: Hercules Introduces Strong Guard H-MA Commercial Tire

Commercial Tires: EV Truck Tire Tips for Commercial Electric Truck Customers

Advertisement

on

Goodyear Announces New Mixed Service Drive Tire

on

Uniroyal Tires Relaunch Commercial Truck Tire Line

on

There's Never Been a Better Time for Fuel-Efficient TBR Tire Sales

on

Port Tire Demand Grows as Shipping Industry Pressure Mounts
Connect with us

Trending Now

Business Operations: What Your Credit Score Can do to Your Business

Commercial Tires: Earn Fleet Customer Trust Via Proactive Truck Tire Maintenance

Service: Catalytic Converter Theft: How it Can Affect Your Shop

Sponsored Content: K&M Top Shop: Van Kleeck’s Tire Stands Out With Clever Marketing

Commercial Tires: Port Tire Demand Grows as Shipping Industry Pressure Mounts

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Stephanie Tires Corp.

Stephanie Tires Corp.
Contact: Isaac DargoltzPhone: 305-652-2200Fax: 305-652-7600
20213 N.E. 16th Pl., Miami FL 33179
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Commercial Tires

Uniroyal Tires Relaunch Commercial Truck Tire Line
Hankook-Fuel-Efficient-Tires Hankook-Fuel-Efficient-Tires

Commercial Tires

There’s Never Been a Better Time for Fuel-Efficient TBR Tire Sales
Connect
Tire Review Magazine