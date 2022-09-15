Goodyear Announces New Mixed Service Drive Tire

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company announced a new addition to its Armor Max lineup, the Goodyear Armor Max Extreme Service Drive (ESD) tire.
Goodyear says the Armor Max ESD is now available in 11R22.5 H and 11R24.5 H sizes and is specifically designed for heavy-duty construction, logging, oil and mining work vehicles.
Goodyear says other key features and benefits include:
- A deep 32/32 tread design that helps minimize mud and snow buildup for enhanced off-road traction;
- Optimized tread geometry that improves resistance to stone holding;
- Enhanced under-tread that provides added protection against stone drilling and improves casing durability;
- A sidewall design that allows chains to be placed above tread blocks while helping to minimize slippage for enhanced performance.