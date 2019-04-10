News/Clemson University Global Tire Industry Conference
April 10, 2019

Goodyear CTO to Deliver Keynote on Future Mobility Trends at Global Tire Industry Conference

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

The 2019 Tattoo Challenge Final Has Arrived!

Rick Wheeler Joins TGI as VP of National Sales

The Group Honors KYB, Autolite with Vendor Awards

Goodyear CTO to Deliver Keynote on Future Mobility Trends at Global Tire Industry Conference

Hankook Tire Canada Appoints New President And CEO

New LHS Tire from Cooper

GT Radial Launches Maxtour LX Tire for CUVs and Passenger Cars in North America

Michelin Introduces All-Season, Heavy-Duty Tire for Light-Truck Applications

Goodyear Honors Paul Mathias with Highway Hero Award

Monro Enters into California with 40-Store Acquisition

Goodyear Tire & Rubber‘s Chief Technology Officer Chris Helsel will present the keynote address at the 35th Annual Clemson University Global Tire Industry Conference on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina Thursday, April 11. Helsel will present the topic: “Future Mobility Trends and the Role of Tires on Tomorrow’s Vehicles.”

Chris-Helsel-Goodyear
Chris Helsel, Goodyear CTO

His presentation will focus on the future trends in mobility, which Goodyear calls FACE, representing fleets, autonomous vehicles, connected vehicles and electric vehicles.

“Through the years, Goodyear has pushed the envelope with new technology in tires – all-seasons, run-flats, sealants, fuel efficiency, soybean oil and much more,” said Helsel. “But we are also embracing digital technology, such as our unique predictive servicing solutions and sensor-enabled products. Many of these new opportunities rely on data that is gathered, analyzed and applied to help us learn and form future mobility solutions.”