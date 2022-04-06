Connect with us
Goodyear-cooper-women-in-manufacturing

People

Goodyear and Cooper Tire Women Named 2022 Step Ahead Honorees

Christian Hinton

on

The Manufacturing Institute (MI) will honor Cooper Tire’s Missy Irons and Goodyear Tire’s Arwen Kathke at the 10th annual Science, Technology, Engineering and Production (STEP) Ahead Awards gala.

MI says the STEP Ahead Awards celebrate women’s impact on the manufacturing industry. Winners were chosen by an external panel of industry leaders based on the criteria of innovation, leadership, mentorship and community engagement. Irons, a procurement manager, and Kathke, a senior engineer, are recognized as 2022 STEP Ahead Honorees among a class of 130 women.

“The STEP Ahead Awards highlight women who are role models to the next generation of manufacturing leaders,” said Rich Kramer, Goodyear’s chairman, chief executive officer and president. “Both Missy and Arwen have made exceptional contributions to our business and communities, and we are proud to see them join the program alongside a decade of inspiring STEP Ahead alumni.”

