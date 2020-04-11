Goodyear, Convoy Launch First Commercial E-Commerce Partner Program

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is extending the full capabilities of its Commercial Total Solution to carriers of all sizes in Convoy’s Digital Freight Network.

This is the first online discount program Goodyear has offered through its commercial e-commerce platform on www.goodyeartrucktires.com.

Convoy’s technology platform connects shippers with independent carriers, small fleets and owner/operators, who will now have access to Goodyear’s full commercial truck tire portfolio. This includes online discounts on tires at goodyeartrucktires.com, an exclusive service line through FleetHQ to request 24/7 emergency roadside assistance and access to Goodyear’s network of 2,300 service locations throughout North America, Goodyear says.

Goodyear’s e-commerce platform on GoodyearTruckTires.com is an extension of its consumer platform.