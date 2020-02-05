Connect with us

Goodyear Introduces Complete Tire Management for Fleets

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company recently introduced Complete Tire Management for commercial fleets.

By combining its monitoring, insights and service capabilities, the company says Goodyear Tire Management offers a complete solution customized for a fleet’s needs.

Goodyear Tire Management currently focuses on four primary products:

  • Goodyear Tire Optix – This digital inspection toolset helps fleets detect tire data such as tire pressure, tread depth and tire wear conditions with real-time alerts and detailed inspection results.
  • Goodyear CheckPoint – The drive-over reader device provides automated inspections of tire pressure and tread depth. Positioned at a fleet yard entrance, this in-ground device scans passing trucks and triggers alerts to fleet maintenance if there are any immediate tire concerns. This solution enables large numbers of vehicles to be inspected efficiently.
  • Goodyear TPMS Plus – This on-vehicle, active monitoring system evaluates tire conditions in real-time using Goodyear’s fleet-specific algorithms. TPMS Plus helps fleets identify issues such as tire air leaks and high temperatures, while also providing predictive tire maintenance analytics to help reduce tire-related roadside breakdowns.
  • Goodyear TireReady – A tire subscription program custom-designed to meet the specific needs of an individual fleet. Goodyear and its dealer network will manage and optimize the entire lifecycle of a tire – from new tire choices to retreads, monitoring, service, analytics and more.

