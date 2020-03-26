In response to the economic impact from COVID-19 and to help keep fleets on the road, Goodyear Commercial Tire & Service Truck Care Centers are offering free Department of Transportation (DOT) inspections, a value up to $120.

These government-mandated inspections include a full review of the tractor and trailer, including brake systems, tires and wheels, exhaust systems, lighting and more.

Additionally, in states that have issued “stay-at-home” or similar non-essential business closure orders in response to the pandemic, Goodyear Commercial Tire & Service Centers (CTSC) locations nationwide are expected to remain open to meet critical tire and service needs.

“Goodyear is dedicated to meeting tire and service needs for the many hardworking professional drivers, first responders and other essential workers who are making countless sacrifices to protect public health and safety and deliver needed goods during these difficult times,” said Frank Payne, director, Goodyear Commercial Tire & Service Centers. “With the health and wellbeing of our customers and associates top of mind, we are taking a number of precautions to minimize the spread of COVID-19 at all of our centers so we can remain open and keep vehicles on the road.”

To reduce the spread of illness, all centers are following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and taking a number of preventative measures, including enhanced disinfection, visitor protocols and physical distancing.

Goodyear’s company-owned CTSC network operates nearly 200 locations across the U.S., offering tires, maintenance and 24/7 emergency roadside assistance for fleets.

