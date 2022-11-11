fbpx
Connect with us
goodyear-drive-tlv-

News

Goodyear to Collaborate with Drive TLV to Expand into Israel.

Advertisement
Avatar

on

To help expand its footprint into the Israeli mobility ecosystem, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is teaming up with Drive TLV, an Israel-based mobility incubator focused on the future of mobility.

Advertisement

Drive TLV supported more than 50 mobility-focused startups since 2017 through its FastLane commercialization program along with access to prototyping labs and shared workplaces. It also connects startups with its corporate partners to develop market-ready solutions.

Drive will help facilitate collaboration opportunities focused on advanced mobility solutions between Goodyear and its network of startups. The Israeli company will also connect Goodyear Ventures, the company’s venture capital fund, with potential investment opportunities in Drive’s startup network.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: BendPak Introduces Ergochair Brand with Ergo-RS Model

News: AAPEX Keynote Speakers Discuss Elections, State of Aftermarket

News: CEMB’s 2-Hit Wheel Balancer Looks to ‘Transform’ Balancing

News: Turbo Wholesale Tires Gains Investor, 2 Industry Veterans

Advertisement

on

Goodyear to Collaborate with Drive TLV to Expand into Israel.

on

Hankook Subsidiary First Korean Prototype Company on KOSDAQ

on

SEMA Announces Five-Year Vision to Expand

on

Rotary Partners With TEXA, Debuts New ADAS Calibration System
Connect with us

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Relearns Using the Trigger System

TPMS: What’s Next for TPMS Technology?

Service: ABS Diagnostics: Mechanical Problems and Testing

Service: Understanding New R1234yf Refrigerant￼

Service: Tips for Servicing Tires with Rim Guards

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions

Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions
Contact: Todd DeranekPhone: 800-981-8321Fax: 330-467-0443
1001 Paster Court, Macedonia OH 44056
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Southern-Tire-Mart-Huntsville-1400 Southern-Tire-Mart-Huntsville-1400

News

Southern Tire Mart’s Acquisition Train Keeps on Chuggin’
Toyo_Tires_MikeSnyder_KennyFrederick Toyo_Tires_MikeSnyder_KennyFrederick

People

Toyo Tire Promotes Mike Snyder, Kenny Frederick
Falken-OE-Toyota-Tundra Falken-OE-Toyota-Tundra

News

Falken to Supply Wildpeak A/T to 2022 Toyota Tundra Models
Adrian_Fiondella-Bartec Adrian_Fiondella-Bartec

People

Bartec USA Expands Field Service Team with Adrian Fiondella
Connect
Tire Review Magazine