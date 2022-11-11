Goodyear to Collaborate with Drive TLV to Expand into Israel.

To help expand its footprint into the Israeli mobility ecosystem, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is teaming up with Drive TLV, an Israel-based mobility incubator focused on the future of mobility.

Drive TLV supported more than 50 mobility-focused startups since 2017 through its FastLane commercialization program along with access to prototyping labs and shared workplaces. It also connects startups with its corporate partners to develop market-ready solutions.

Drive will help facilitate collaboration opportunities focused on advanced mobility solutions between Goodyear and its network of startups. The Israeli company will also connect Goodyear Ventures, the company’s venture capital fund, with potential investment opportunities in Drive’s startup network.