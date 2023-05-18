Goodyear Unveils Carbon Black Tire Made with Renewable Energy

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company announced a new tread formulation for its ultra-high performance (UHP), all-season ElectricDrive GT tire, tuned for electric vehicles (EVs), in size 235/40R19. The tread compound will include Monolith carbon black produced by methane pyrolysis.

While traditional carbon black commonly comes from the combustion of fossil fuel oils, Goodyear said Monolith’s plasma-based process uses renewable electricity to complete methane pyrolysis and results in the output of only carbon and hydrogen, with no combustion required.

“At Goodyear, we are continually looking at and working with our supply base to understand and discover new innovations and technologies to use in our products,” said Chris Helsel, senior vice president of global operations and chief technology officer at Goodyear. “The use of carbon black produced by methane pyrolysis is an example of how we are collaborating with our suppliers, like Monolith, to utilize sustainable materials in our consumer products, without compromising on performance and safety.”

Goodyear said it plans to explore expanding the use of Monolith carbon black produced via methane pyrolysis across additional product lines in the coming years. Goodyear also plans to continue to investigate with Monolith the potential use of new technologies, such as the use of carbon black produced from methane derived from waste sources.