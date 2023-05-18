 Goodyear Unveils Carbon Black Tire Made with Renewable Energy

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
Tires

Goodyear Unveils Carbon Black Tire Made with Renewable Energy

Goodyear's new ElectricDrive GT tire is made with Monolith carbon black produced from carbon and hydrogen.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Monolith-angled

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company announced a new tread formulation for its ultra-high performance (UHP), all-season ElectricDrive GT tire, tuned for electric vehicles (EVs), in size 235/40R19. The tread compound will include Monolith carbon black produced by methane pyrolysis.

Related Articles

While traditional carbon black commonly comes from the combustion of fossil fuel oils, Goodyear said Monolith’s plasma-based process uses renewable electricity to complete methane pyrolysis and results in the output of only carbon and hydrogen, with no combustion required.

“At Goodyear, we are continually looking at and working with our supply base to understand and discover new innovations and technologies to use in our products,” said Chris Helsel, senior vice president of global operations and chief technology officer at Goodyear. “The use of carbon black produced by methane pyrolysis is an example of how we are collaborating with our suppliers, like Monolith, to utilize sustainable materials in our consumer products, without compromising on performance and safety.”

Goodyear said it plans to explore expanding the use of Monolith carbon black produced via methane pyrolysis across additional product lines in the coming years. Goodyear also plans to continue to investigate with Monolith the potential use of new technologies, such as the use of carbon black produced from methane derived from waste sources.

You May Also Like

Bridgestone-Racing-Tire
Apollo-EV-sustainable
Hankook-UHP-SUV
Tires

Michelin Introduces New Radial Tire

Michelin launched the 70/70R57 X Mine L4 tire, designed for surface mining.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Michelin-Earthmover-tires

Michelin introduced the 70/70R57 Michelin X Mine L4 tire, its newest offer in earthmover tires for the Komatsu WE2350/P&H L2350 large wheel loader used in surface mining.

The manufacturer said the 70/70R57 Michelin X Mine L4 radial tire does not require chain fitments on the rear axle due to its robust radial design, resulting in reduced tread wear, an even footprint and less deformation of the contact patch on the ground.

Read Full Article

More Tires Posts
Bridgestone Releases New Wide Base Radial Tire for Urban Fleets

Bridgestone will debut the Greatec M847 at the 2023 Waste Expo in New Orleans.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone Greatec M847
Yokohama Rubber to Supply Avid Tires for Subaru OE

The new Subaru Impreza will feature Yokohama’s Avid S34 tires as it’s OE tire.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-Rubber-AVID
Bridgestone Designs New Tire for Straddle Containers

Bridgestone said the VPCS radial tire is currently available in two sizes: 450/95R25 and 480/95R25.

By Christian Hinton
VPCS-tire-bridgestone
Tires for Fast-Growing SUV/CUV Segment Must Meet Versatile Consumer Demands

Both OE fitments and replacement tires have shifted to increased rim diameters from what was standard just a decade ago.

By Denise Koeth
Bridgestone-WeatherPeak-Tire-All-Weather-Tire

Other Posts

Goodyear Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Goodyear expects resumption of growth in Q4 amid weak Q1 results.

By Christian Hinton
Goodyear-blimp
Ryan Waldron to Lead Goodyear’s North America Consumer Business

Ryan Waldron was formerly vice president of Goodyear Global Off-Highway.

By Christian Hinton
Goodyear-Ryan-Waldron
Maxam Tire Expands its Radial Construction Series

Designed with steel belts, the company said the radial design provides additional protection from punctures.

By Christian Hinton
MAXAM-radial-construction
Bridgestone Develops Tire Using 75% Recycled, Renewable Materials

Bridgestone said the new tire is the first street tire to use natural rubber derived from the guayule desert shrub.

By Madeleine Winer
Bridgestone 75 percent sustainable tires