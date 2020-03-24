Connect with us

News

Goodyear Auto Service, Just Tires Still Open, Reduced Hours

In response to the rapid spread of COVID-19, the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company announced changes for its Goodyear Auto Service and Just Tires store teams and guests to help ensure stores can remain open to provide tires and auto care.

Changes include temporarily reducing store hours to 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closing on Sundays. This will enable stores to operate in multiple shifts and limit close personal contact among the store teams and with others where possible while still meeting current customer demand, Goodyear says.

Additionally, in states that have issued “Shelter-in-Place” or similar non-essential business closure orders, stores are expected to remain open as auto service providers deliver essential goods and services, Goodyear says.

The company will begin operating under reduced hours on March 25, which will continue for at least two weeks or until further notice. Specific hours, services and contact information for individual locations can be found at www.goodyearautoservice.com and www.justtires.com.

For more coverage on how COVID-19 is impacting the tire industry, click here.

