Goodyear to Release Assurance ComfortDrive All-Season Tire

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has introduced the Goodyear Assurance ComfortDrive all-season tire, which the company touts as offering its most comfortable ride to date.

“We know that drivers value a premium ride,” said Mike Dwyer, Goodyear’s chief customer officer, North America Consumer. “Not only does the Assurance ComfortDrive deliver on that; it also provides outstanding handling and wet performance to give consumers confidence when they drive.”

Goodyear says benefits of the tire include:

ComfortFlex Technology, designed for smoother transitions and impact absorption;

Optimized AquaChannel grooves that are symmetrically balanced to help maximize water evacuation and reduce hydroplaning;

Innovative noise-reducing tread pattern helps eliminate sounds from the road;

Evolving Traction Grooves and TredLock Technology, combined with soybean oil compound, which help maintain traction while providing lasting control and responsiveness;

Some Assurance ComfortDrive tires also feature rice husk ash silica. This environmentally-friendly material helps to reduce waste going to landfills and is an integral part of a specialized tread compound; and

Built-in wear gauges allowing consumers to conveniently and easily check their tread depth.

The Assurance ComfortDrive will be available in September in 44 sizes, ranging from 16- to 20-in. rim diameters and Goodyear says it is an ideal fit for passenger cars, minivans, CUVs and SUVs. Popular vehicles the tire will fit include Audi Q5, Buick Encore, Chevrolet Traverse, Ford Explorer, GMC Acadia, Honda Accord, CR-V and Pilot, Kia Sorento, Lexus IS and RX, Nissan Maxima, Subaru Forester and Toyota Rav4 and Sienna.