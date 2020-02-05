Connect with us
Rich-Kramer-Goodyear

Tires

Goodyear Gives Tools for Dealer Success at 2020 Customer Conference

With the theme “Built to Lead,” Goodyear’s 2020 Conference gave dealers tools to help embrace change and drive success.

Mary DellaValle

on

More than 2,200 consumer and commercial customers, associates and exhibitors descended upon the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Aurora, Colorado, just outside of Denver to attend the Goodyear North America Customer Conference from Feb. 2-4.

Built-to-Lead-Goodyear

Presentations from corporate officials and leaders, a 130,000 sq.-ft. trade show showcasing Goodyear’s consumer and commercial products, educational sessions, ride-and-drives with Goodyear’s new winter tire and more highlighted the event at the newly-opened Gaylord property.

Themed “Built to Lead,” Goodyear set out to spotlight how the company is making investments in technology, new products, innovative tools and marketing initiatives to help its dealers take the lead in their markets and build upon that momentum to make 2020 an even better year.

Goodyear-Carving

Tuesday morning’s keynote address was delivered by Goodyear Chairman, CEO and President Rich Kramer, who compared today’s rapidly-changing mobility environment to a similar shift from horses and carriages to cars when the company began 122 years ago. He recommended that the company and its customers look to the “leadership lessons of our founders” to respond to this “inflection point” in our industry and pointed to three elements—the three Ps—as being necessary to succeed in this “new mobility ecosystem.”

  • Plan: “Does your plan allow you to embrace change?” Kramer asked. He stressed that discipline results from having a solid plan that should include reinvesting in people and skillsets to take advantage of opportunities in your markets.
  • Partnerships: The execution of a plan is a “team sport,” emphasized Kramer. “It’s critical to the success of both of our businesses.” He added that Goodyear would “continue to supply the right products, look for new tools and anticipate changes in competition” to remain a valuable partner in the future.
  • Purpose. This element is a common cause that unites us, Kramer explained, beyond selling a product or service. Goodyear’s purpose, he continued, “enables mobility to make life’s connections easier every day. Our goal is to get better every day as mobility continues to evolve.”

In closing, Kramer asked the audience, “How do you make lives better? When was the last time you thought about it? As long as our purpose guides us, it doesn’t matter where the future of mobility goes. We will be there, together, built to lead.”

MORE FROM GOODYEAR’S 2020 CONFERENCE:

Look for upcoming additional coverage of the Goodyear North America Customer Conference throughout the week on tirereview.com.

