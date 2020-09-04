GoMobile Tires Adds 50 Vans to Mobile Tire Service Unit

GoMobile Tires , a full-service mobile tire service, says it is executing a rapid expansion plan in the U.S. market with the deployment of an additional 50 mobile tire vans beginning in September.

Since the brand launch in 2019, the company says it has seen double-digit growth and is now unleashing stage one of a multi-phase strategic plan to “recast the tire buying and installation experience.”

Stage one of the expansion program is the deployment of 50 additional GoMobile Tire vans out of the newly-developed 20,000 sq.-ft. vehicle up fitting facility in Jacksonville, Florida. This new facility includes a national training center for all GoMobile Tires franchisees and tire technicians.

The facility is for vehicle builds and meets the increasing demand for additional GoMobile vans, the company says. GoMobile adds it has eliminated gas-powered generators and utilizes solar panels and batteries to produce the highest quality and most efficient mobile tire vehicles in the industry.

Phase 2 of the expansion includes a national call center, GoMobile says.