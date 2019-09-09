News/Global Brake Safety Council
September 9, 2019

Global Brake Safety Council Welcomes Brian F. Chase

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

Global-Brake-Safety-Council

The Global Brake Safety Council has added Brian F. Chase to its team. Chase is the lead forensics investigator and expert witness in the October 2018 New York limousine crash, which was a direct result of catastrophic brake failure.

Chase serves as the vehicle forensics expert for the Office of the United States Attorney and FBI out of the Washington D.C. Field Office and is the retained leading expert nationally for high profile criminal cases inclusive of felony murder. Chase has also served as the FBI Vehicle Forensics Expert for three murder trials out of Baghdad, Iraq.

