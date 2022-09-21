Global Air Cylinder Wheels has announced plans to develop its next generation of wheels. The company says Air Suspension Wheel (ASW) will offer environmental benefits, fuel saving, emission reduction and EV battery extension.

Manufactured mostly out of steel, Global Air Cylinder Wheels says the ASW is an eco-friendly, stronger, and safer alternative to the traditional rubber tire.

The ASW technology has eight granted patents, with 52 pending. The company says it has received multiple initial purchase orders and is expected to be fully commercialized within two years with rapid adoption into mining fleets.