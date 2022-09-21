Connect with us

News

Global Air Cylinder Wheels to Develop Next-Gen ‘ASW’ Wheel Technology

Advertisement
Christian Hinton

on

Global Air Cylinder Wheels has announced plans to develop its next generation of wheels. The company says Air Suspension Wheel (ASW) will offer environmental benefits, fuel saving, emission reduction and EV battery extension.

Advertisement

Manufactured mostly out of steel, Global Air Cylinder Wheels says the ASW is an eco-friendly, stronger, and safer alternative to the traditional rubber tire.

The ASW technology has eight granted patents, with 52 pending. The company says it has received multiple initial purchase orders and is expected to be fully commercialized within two years with rapid adoption into mining fleets.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: BKT Mourns the Loss of Donzaleigh McCord

News: Katapult Partners with SimpleTire

News: ASE Summer Testing Period Registration Ends Sept. 30

News: Bridgestone TBR Plant Celebrates 50 Years

Advertisement

on

Global Air Cylinder Wheels to Develop Next-Gen 'ASW' Wheel Technology

on

TIA Membership Elects Four Board Members

on

Leeds West Groups CEO Talks Expansion Strategy￼

on

The Road to AAPEX Starts Here
Connect with us

Trending Now

Business Operations: What Your Credit Score Can do to Your Business

Service: Catalytic Converter Theft: How it Can Affect Your Shop

Commercial Tires: Port Tire Demand Grows as Shipping Industry Pressure Mounts

TPMS: TPMS Matters Even More in an Electrified Vehicle

Tires: Yokohama Tire Unveils Advan Neova AD09 Track & Street Tire

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Doublestar Tire Corp.

Doublestar Tire Corp.
Contact: Cedric W.Phone: 909-987-0022Fax: 909-987-0032
9621 Lucas Ranch Rd., Rancho Cucamonga CA 91730
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

CONTInental Americas-Leadership CONTInental Americas-Leadership

Executive Interviews

Continental Focuses on Adding Value to Dealers Amid Economic Uncertainty￼
Broberg-Les-Schwab Broberg-Les-Schwab

People

Les Schwab Names Mike Broberg as Next CEO

News

Independent Auto Shops in Maine Pursue ‘Right to Repair’ Ballot Measure

People

ATD Names Moid Alwy as Chief Supply Chain Officer
Connect
Tire Review Magazine