Giti Tire (USA) Ltd. will raise prices on all Giti-produced PLT and TBR tires sold in the U.S. by up to 10% starting in January 2022. The company said the upcoming price hike is in response to the continued increase in raw material, labor and transportation costs and other business and operational expenses.
News
Giti Tire USA to Raise Prices on PLT, TBR Tires
Giti Tire USA said the upcoming price hike is in response to the continued increase in raw material, labor and transportation costs and other business and operational expenses.