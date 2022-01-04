Connect with us
Giti Tire USA to Raise Prices on PLT, TBR Tires

Giti Tire USA said the upcoming price hike is in response to the continued increase in raw material, labor and transportation costs and other business and operational expenses.
Madeleine Winer

on

Giti Tire (USA) Ltd. will raise prices on all Giti-produced PLT and TBR tires sold in the U.S. by up to 10% starting in January 2022. The company said the upcoming price hike is in response to the continued increase in raw material, labor and transportation costs and other business and operational expenses.

