Giti Tire Plans to Make a Splash at SEMA

Giti Tire USA announced it is bringing the company’s motorsports rig to SEMA this year. The company says it will be parked outside the South Hall of the Last Vegas Convention Center at space #841430. Giti will also a booth inside the Lower South Hall, #42162.

Giti Tire expects the GT Radial Champiro SX2 RS to rev up interest at SEMA thanks to its success in Formula DRIFT this year. The ultra-high-performance tire has had six podium finishes this year, including first place in New Jersey with driver Travis Reeder, first place in St. Louis with Kazuya Taguchi, third place in Irwindale with Jeff Jones and three podium finishes for three-time Formula Drift series champion Chris Forsberg.

Other popular GT Radial tires will be displayed at the company’s outdoor SEMA exhibit featuring the Formula DRIFT support tractor-trailer. The Maxtour LX is a grand touring and CUV all-season tire with a 70,000-mile tread life warranty and fitments for popular passenger cars and CUVs.