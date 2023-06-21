Closer Look: Giti Tire Plant Tour and Drift Along

During a media and dealer event to showcase its race tire development, Giti Tire USA also highlighted its state-of-the-art tire manufacturing facility in Richburg, South Carolina, and its relationship with Formula Drift.
During the full-day event in late May, Giti gave attendees a closer look at its automated, data-rich manufacturing process and its R&D center. To end the day, Giti’s Formula Drift drivers took to the track with helmet-strapped attendees riding shot gun to give them a taste of the speed and skill involved in Formula Drift racing.
Take a look at the photos and video below for an armchair traveler look at the ride-and-drive event.
Yokohama Tire is back as the official tire supplier of Nitrocross. The manufacturers Advan race tires will be the exclusive spec tires for the premier Group E Nitrocross class.
The six-city, 10-round, race series is headlined by the Group E class, which features an electric race car, the FC1-X. Nitrocross events integrate jumps with banked turns on a variety of track surfaces all in a single lap.