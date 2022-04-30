Giti Tire Announces Winners of Math & Science Competition

Giti Tire announced the winners of its fourth annual Math & Science Competition in Chester County, SC, where the company maintains its first North American manufacturing facility.

This March, following a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Giti says it sponsored the district’s fourth Math & Science Competition, which encourages Chester County students to get hands-on experience with cutting-edge technology like 3D printing while inspiring them to develop a love of learning and problem-solving.

Giti says its company partnered with the Chester County School District to create Giti Math & Science clubs in schools across the area to help students develop valuable STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) skills.

According to Giti, the competition is divided into three levels – elementary, middle and high school – and has included projects over the years ranging from describing the earth’s continental landforms to applying physics to an egg drop.

Giti says elementary school competitors were tasked with building an originally designed mini-car using a 3D printer, powered solely by the energy of a mousetrap.

Middle school teams modeled and designed a 3D-printed tower, which was measured for height while bearing a load of 2.5 pounds, says Giti.

Finally, Giti says the high school teams modeled and designed a 3D-printed bridge, which was tested for the highest structural efficiency at its breaking point.