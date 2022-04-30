Connect with us

News

Giti Tire Announces Winners of Math & Science Competition

Advertisement
Christian Hinton

on

Giti Tire announced the winners of its fourth annual Math & Science Competition in Chester County, SC, where the company maintains its first North American manufacturing facility.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
  • Elementary Division: Chester Park School of Inquiry
  • Middle School Division: Great Falls Middle School
  • High School Division: Chester High School

Giti says its company partnered with the Chester County School District to create Giti Math & Science clubs in schools across the area to help students develop valuable STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) skills.

This March, following a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Giti says it sponsored the district’s fourth Math & Science Competition, which encourages Chester County students to get hands-on experience with cutting-edge technology like 3D printing while inspiring them to develop a love of learning and problem-solving.

Advertisement

According to Giti, the competition is divided into three levels – elementary, middle and high school – and has included projects over the years ranging from describing the earth’s continental landforms to applying physics to an egg drop.

Giti says elementary school competitors were tasked with building an originally designed mini-car using a 3D printer, powered solely by the energy of a mousetrap.

Middle school teams modeled and designed a 3D-printed tower, which was measured for height while bearing a load of 2.5 pounds, says Giti.

Finally, Giti says the high school teams modeled and designed a 3D-printed bridge, which was tested for the highest structural efficiency at its breaking point.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

People: Sullivan Tire Company Names New President, CEO

People: Chalofsky Leaves Simple Tire, Karthik Iyer Adds CEO Duties

People: MaddenCo Names New CEO

News: Kenda to Celebrate 60 Years

Advertisement

on

Giti Tire Announces Winners of Math & Science Competition

on

BKT Starts TikTok Channel

on

Hamaton Promotes New Vice President of North American Subsidiary

on

Firestone Tires with Guayule Plant Rubber to Debut at Indy 500
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Diagnostic Strategy and Checks

Service: Charging for TPMS Service

TPMS: The Costly TPMS Mistake You Don’t Want to Make

Commercial Tires: Yokohama Tire Launches 720R Drive Tire for Regional Deliveries

TPMS: Replacing Rubber, Snap-In TPMS Valves During Tire Service

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Fast-Tracking Business Expansion & Change with Aaron Telle

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Continental Tire the Americas

Continental Tire the Americas
Contact: Brian BeierwaltesPhone: 704-587-6200Fax: 704-583-4899
1830 Mac Millan Park Dr., Fort Mill SC 29707
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Point-S-USA-Springfield-OR- Point-S-USA-Springfield-OR-

News

Point S Creates Programs that Invest in Independents
Pirelli-CEO-Tronchetti-Provera-future-mobility-tech Pirelli-CEO-Tronchetti-Provera-future-mobility-tech

Executive Interviews

Pirelli CEO Talks Future Mobility, Industry Challenges
Hankook-UHP-Ventus-AS-1400 Hankook-UHP-Ventus-AS-1400

Executive Interviews

UHP A/S Tires: Q&A with Hankook Tire America President
Goodyear-cooper-women-in-manufacturing Goodyear-cooper-women-in-manufacturing

People

Goodyear and Cooper Tire Women Named 2022 Step Ahead Honorees
Connect
Tire Review Magazine