Giti Plant Completes Audit to Supply Tires to Volkswagen

The Giti Tire manufacturing facility in South Carolina has completed an audit by Volkswagen to supply two tire sizes for the 2019 Volkswagen Passat.

The plant can now officially begin producing the premium All-Season Giti ComfortA1 in the 235/45R18 95H and 235/40R19 92H sizes for the Volkswagen sedan.

“The successful audit by Volkswagen was the result of solid teamwork over a period of six months and a great step forward for the Chester County plant to produce ‘made in America’ tires for one of the world’s leading automakers,” said David Dobradenka, director of OE sales, North America for Giti Tire USA.

He said production of the tires for Volkswagen will start in the first quarter of 2019.

“One of our stated goals when we announced the Chester County plant was to become a valued original equipment supplier in North America, and this is a tremendous step forward in that direction,” Dobradenka said.