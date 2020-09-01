General Tire ‘Truck Season’ Promo Runs Through Oct. 31

Now through Oct. 31, General Tire is holding its “Truck Season” promotion.

With the purchase of four new qualifying General Tire light truck and SUV tires, customers will receive up to a $100 General Tire Visa prepaid card.

A total of 11 different tire lines qualify for the promotion, including the extreme terrain Grabber X3.

Tires eligible for the $100 Visa prepaid card include the Grabber X3, Grabber A/TX and the Grabber AT2.

Tires eligible for a $70 Visa prepaid card include the Grabber APT, Grabber HTS60, Grabber HD and Grabber UHP.

Tires eligible for a $50 Visa prepaid card are the Grabber HTS, Grabber Arctic LT, Grabber Arctic and Altimax Arctic 12.