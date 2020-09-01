Connect with us
General-Tire-Truck-Season-Promotion

News

General Tire ‘Truck Season’ Promo Runs Through Oct. 31

With the purchase of four new qualifying General Tire light truck and SUV tires, customers will receive up to a $100 General Tire Visa prepaid card.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Now through Oct. 31, General Tire is holding its “Truck Season” promotion.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

With the purchase of four new qualifying General Tire light truck and SUV tires, customers will receive up to a $100 General Tire Visa prepaid card.

A total of 11 different tire lines qualify for the promotion, including the extreme terrain Grabber X3.

Tires eligible for the $100 Visa prepaid card include the Grabber X3, Grabber A/TX and the Grabber AT2.

Tires eligible for a $70 Visa prepaid card include the Grabber APT, Grabber HTS60, Grabber HD and Grabber UHP.

Tires eligible for a $50 Visa prepaid card are the Grabber HTS, Grabber Arctic LT, Grabber Arctic and Altimax Arctic 12.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Leeds West Acquires Midas Location in Oklahoma City

News: Continental Makes Rubber Supply Chain Digitally Traceable

News: Sullivan Tire Donates Meals in Quincy, MA

News: N.C. Bridgestone Tire Plant Recognized for Health, Safety

Advertisement

on

General Tire 'Truck Season' Promo Runs Through Oct. 31

on

Bridgestone CFO Appointed to Federal Reserve Bank BoD

on

TGI Launches TGI Fast Pass Delivery Service

on

K&M Tire Acquires Penn. Farm Bureau’s Safemark Division
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Products: Meyle Releases ABS Sensor Kit for Targeted Replacement

Products: Autel Releases ADASCAL2 Expansion Pack

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

ASA Automotive | TireMaster

Contact: Cindy LiebermanPhone: 866-210-6717Fax: 603-880-3438
25 Manchester Street, #100, Merrimack NH 03054
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect