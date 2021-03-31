Connect with us
General-Tire-te95

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

General Tire Releases New TE95 Earthmoving Tire

General Tire says the optimized tire contour of the General TE95 ensures even pressure distribution on construction vehicles, such as single-drum compactors.
Tire Review Staff

Continental is expanding its General Tire portfolio for the earthmoving industry with the addition of the General TE95 tire.

The General Tire earthmoving tire portfolio now includes a total of 33 sizes in the U.S. and Canada, which are used on wheel loaders, dozers, dump trucks and scrapers, as well as graders, skid steer loaders and backhoes.

General Tire says the optimized tire contour of the General TE95 ensures even pressure distribution on construction vehicles, such as single-drum compactors. The General TE95’s geometric, robust tread blocks were also specifically designed to provide continuous traction performance in a variety of soil conditions, the company says.

The company says the tire’s V.ply construction technology ensures strong sidewalls, providing protection against punctures and cuts. V.ply technology combines the advantages of cross-ply tires and radial tires by integrating a weave pattern of different strands laid out at special angles.

V.ply technology uses a high-strength polymer. The carcass of a General Tire V.ply tire consists of up to 22 layers of diagonal fibers embedded in three-wire cores and precisely aligned in a V-pattern. The intersecting textile layers of a V.ply tire are arranged at an angle of approximately 30 degrees. Together with the sidewall layers, this provides increased tire stiffness and enables a higher level of stability and durability during sudden movements and cornering, says the company.

