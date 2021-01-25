Connect with us
General Tire Expands Earthmoving Tire Lines

The company says these new application-specific tires are designed to provide a long life and high performance in rough operating environments.
Tire Review Staff

General Tire is expanding its line of earthmoving tires with the introduction of fifteen new items for graders, skid steer loaders and backhoes.

These new application-specific tires are designed to provide a long life and high performance in rough operating environments.

The company says the expansion into light construction applications complements the existing General Tire earthmoving line with tires suitable for articulated dump trucks (ADTs), rigid dump trucks (RDTs) and scrapers, which launched in February 2020.

New tires include:

  • General TE11 and TE11 A: Rugged tire designed for grading and loading operations.
  • General Skid Steer SD: A multi-purpose design for standard to light-duty skid steer operations.
  • General Skid Steer HD: A heavy-duty tire with a deep staggered tread bar design for excellent traction and grip.
  • General Skid Steer XHD: With multiple arrow-shaped tread lugs and superior traction, it‘s ideal for extra heavy-duty applications and varying surface conditions.
  • General Backhoe HD: An all-around backhoe rear tire suitable for varying surface conditions.
  • General Backhoe XHD: A heavy-duty backhoe front tire built for challenging construction tasks.

MORE: General Tire Launches First Earthmover Tires at OTR Conference

In this article:, , ,
