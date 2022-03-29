New General Tire Commercial Tires Displayed at Mid-America Trucking Show

Continental displayed its air suspension systems and General Tire brand commercial tires at the Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS) from Mar. 24-26 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Click Here to Read More

Launching to the market at MATS were the first products in the second generation of General Tire commercial tires. Continental says the General HS 2 steer tire, General HD 2 drive tire and General HT+ trailer tire were introduced. The tires offer SmartWay-verified designs with enhanced mileage and durability and carry a six-year, three-retreads warranty.