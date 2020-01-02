General Tire Becomes Official Tire Partner of Jeep Jamboree USA

General Tire has become the Official Tire Partner of Jeep Jamboree USA for 2020. The multi-year agreement kicks off with the Snowbird event in Bartow, Florida on Jan. 2.

Jeep Jamboree is a program of off-road adventure weekends for Jeep owners and enthusiasts across the country, according to General Tire. Holding over 30 events annually, each event typically consists of two-days of trail riding at scenic and challenging locations. These family-oriented outings cater to every level of driving expertise with experienced guides on hand to help navigate and educate participants.

“We are extremely excited to announce our partnership with General Tire”, said Pearse Umlauf, president & CEO of Jeep Jamboree USA. “Jeep Jamboree USA & General Tire have the same common goals of providing off-road enthusiasts with the best possible experience on the trail. We look forward to working with General Tire to continually enhance and expand the Jeep Jamboree USA program.”

General Tire will be supporting the 2020 season which currently has 34 events on the calendar.

“We’re pleased to announce our partnership with Jeep Jamboree USA,” said Travis Roffler, Director of Marketing, General Tire. “General Tire has a history of being a strong supporter of the off-road community and we are proud to continue that tradition while introducing the GRABBER line of off-road tires to more Jeep enthusiasts.”

The General Tire brand will be prominently represented throughout Jeep Jamboree weekends with signage, promotional materials and giveaways. The company will also have additional engaging activities for Jeep Jamboree participants at select events.