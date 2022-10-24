fbpx
AAPEX 2022: Popular General Sessions Return

The AAPEX Show will again offer two free general sessions on the top automotive trends from 11 a.m. to noon at The Venetian Expo in Las Vegas.

On Nov. 1, Todd Campau, associate director of Aftermarket Solutions at S&P Global Mobility, will share his annual overview of key industry trends and new insight affecting the global aftermarket in “5 Automotive Trends Impacting the North American Aftermarket,” AAPEX says. From the ever-changing new vehicle market to the aging of the fleet, the automotive aftermarket continues to evolve. Campau will cover how these recent vehicle trends impact aftermarket repair opportunities.

On Nov. 2, Nathan Shipley, executive director and industry analyst for The NPD Group’s Automotive Aftermarket division, will lead “Aftermarket Outlook 2023.” Shipley will cover trends observed both in general retail and the aftermarket over the last two years and why understanding what drove sales performance during that time is critical for predicting what the near-term future might look like for the industry, AAPEX says. The presentation will also provide perspective on how macro trends – both industry-specific and more general – might affect future results.

General sessions will take place in The Venetian, Marco Polo 701. Registration is not required. However, both sessions are expected to reach maximum capacity, so attendees are encouraged to plan ahead and arrive early, the AAPEX Show says.

