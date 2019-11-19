GCR Tires & Service Expands Operations in the Pacific Northwest

GCR Tires & Service (GCR), the commercial tire and service network owned and operated by Bridgestone Americas, Inc., is expanding its operations in the Pacific Northwest. GCR has finalized the acquisition of Tires, Inc., a full-service commercial tire dealer with two store locations in Chehalis and Tumwater, Washington.

As part of the GCR network, both acquired locations will continue to offer a full range of commercial and consumer vehicle services and will feature the complete portfolio of Bridgestone and Firestone products for the commercial trucking, agriculture, construction and mining industries, as well as passenger and light truck. In addition, the Chehalis location will continue to produce Bandag retreads.

GCR has more than 90 stores and 1,500 service vehicles.