GB Auto November Promotion Honors Military Vets

GB Auto Service, Inc. has announced Veterans Day promotions running through November across seven of its brands.

Click Here to Read More

Throughout the month of November, the following GB Auto Service brands will offer active-duty military and veterans a free lube, filter and oil change in their respective markets: BRAKEmax – Tucson, AZ; Tire Works – Las Vegas, NV; Ramona Tire – Inland Empire, CA; Tate Boys – Tulsa, OK; Driver’s Edge – Dallas / Ft. Worth, TX.

The following GB Auto Service brands will offer active-duty military and veterans an opportunity to purchase three tires and receive a fourth one free in their respective markets: Louetta Automotive – Houston, TX; Lamb’s Tire – Austin, TX.

In addition, the Lamb’s Tire location at 10740 Research Boulevard in Austin will invite local residents to drive up and make donations on Nov. 13. Presented with KLBJ Radio, the promotion will generate proceeds for “Honor Flight,” which arranges veterans visits to Washington D.C. for tours of memorials and a special reception.