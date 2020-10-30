Connect with us

News

GB Auto November Promotion Honors Military Vets

Tire Review Staff

on

GB Auto Service, Inc. has announced Veterans Day promotions running through November across seven of its brands.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Throughout the month of November, the following GB Auto Service brands will offer active-duty military and veterans a free lube, filter and oil change in their respective markets: BRAKEmax – Tucson, AZ; Tire Works – Las Vegas, NV; Ramona Tire – Inland Empire, CA; Tate Boys – Tulsa, OK; Driver’s Edge – Dallas / Ft. Worth, TX.

The following GB Auto Service brands will offer active-duty military and veterans an opportunity to purchase three tires and receive a fourth one free in their respective markets: Louetta Automotive – Houston, TX; Lamb’s Tire – Austin, TX.

In addition, the Lamb’s Tire location at 10740 Research Boulevard in Austin will invite local residents to drive up and make donations on Nov. 13. Presented with KLBJ Radio, the promotion will generate proceeds for “Honor Flight,” which arranges veterans visits to Washington D.C. for tours of memorials and a special reception.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Monro Reports 11% Q2 Loss in Sales

News: Nothdurft Takes the Helm at 2020 TIA Annual Meeting

News: KYB Brings Back Truck Months Promotion

News: ATDWheels Hosts First Virtual Open House

Advertisement

on

GB Auto November Promotion Honors Military Vets

on

Goodyear Reports $2M Net Loss, Sales Down 9% in Q3

on

TECH Tire Repairs Hires New N.A. Marketing Director

on

Pep Boys to Again Sponsor Toys for Tots Campaign
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Products: Meyle Releases ABS Sensor Kit for Targeted Replacement

Products: Autel Releases ADASCAL2 Expansion Pack

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

JFB Market Supply Corp

JFB Market Supply Corp
Contact: John RezendePhone: +1407 881 6064
2087 Magnus Lane , Jacksonville Florida 32246
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect