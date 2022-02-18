Connect with us

News

Gallery: K&M Tire Dealer Conference, Day 1

Madeleine Winer

on

Gary Schroeder Cooper Tire

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, K&M Tire dealers gathered in person for the distributor’s annual Dealer Conference from Feb. 17-19 at the Overland Park Convention Center outside Kansas City, Kansas. During the first day of the show, hundreds of dealers reacquainted and enjoyed educational sessions, mingling with each other and a packed trade show with games and cash prizes from Continental Tire and Hankook Tire.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Check out some scenes from Day 1 of K&M’s Dealer Conference below.

Loudan Hammersmith K&M Ag Tire
Loudan Hammersmith, K&M tire’s national ag tire sales manager, discusses IF and VF tire technology and the importance of load index during an educational session at the K&M Tire Dealer Conference & Trade Show.
Gary Schroeder, executive director of Cooper Tire’s truck and bus global tire business, used Blockbuster as an example to explain how quickly change comes in business during his seminar on four trends affecting the commercial tire industry.
During K&M Tire’s Trade Show, dealers had the chance to submit their names for a drawing to win prizes from various tire manufacturers.
Rich Hofstetter, Farmer’s Co-op service station manager in Plymouth, NE, plays the Plinko Cash Drop presented by Hankook Tire. Hofstetter walked away with $2,700 from playing the game.
A Coats Garage representative shows dealers the features of the company’s 1600 Direct Drive Wheel Balancer.
Michael Handel of Wholesale Tire in Warren, Ohio, tries to grab all the cash he can in the Continental Cash Grab booth at the K&M Tire Dealer Conference & Trade Show. Handel walked away with $7,200.
Monty Bloom of Webster Tire in Webster, South Dakota, plays Plinko at the Hankook booth at the K&M Tire Dealer Conference and trade show – and walked away with $8,500.
Justin Bengston of Bengston Service Center in Salina, Kansas, shows off the dough he collected from the Continental Cash Grab booth at the K&M Tire Dealer Conference.

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

News: Bridgestone To Expand Tire Production in Japan

News: Openbay Expands Coverage With Mobile Service Spiffy

News: Maxxis Signs Three-Year Deal To Be NASA’s New Spec E30 Tire

News: Labor Issue No Match for Tire Dealers Thinking Outside the Box

Advertisement

on

Gallery: K&M Tire Dealer Conference, Day 1

on

Milestar Team Wins at 2022 King of the Hammers Every Man Challenge

on

Kenda Tire National Director of Sales Elected To NATM Board

on

TIA Schedules Six ATS Advanced Instructor Training Classes
Connect with us

Trending Now

Products: Lucas Oil Unveils New Tire Inflator

Tires: The Science Behind Tread Depth on Passenger Tires

Tires: Bridgestone Teases Touring, UHP Tires for 2022

Tires: Five Tire Trends for 2021

TPMS: Hamaton Unveils U-Pro Hybrid NFC Sensor at SEMA Show 2021

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Tire Industry Pros Share Their Top Motivators for Success

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Frasier Tire Service, Inc.

Frasier Tire Service, Inc.
Contact: Tripp LeePhone: 803.773-1423Phone: 803.773-1425Fax: 803.773.2995
310 E. Liberty St., Sumter SC 29150
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Mergers and Acquisitions Photo Mergers and Acquisitions Photo

News

U.S. AutoForce To Acquire Max Finkelstein Inc.

Proud to Be an Independent Tire Dealer

Moore’s Tire Sales’ Bill Watkins Shares Keys to Quick Service
Virginia-Tire-workplace-diversity-Julie-Holmes-ad Virginia-Tire-workplace-diversity-Julie-Holmes-ad

News

Virginia Tire Looks to Female Staff to Address Labor Shortage
financial results financial results

News

Monro, Inc. Announces Q3 Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Connect
Tire Review Magazine