Gallery: K&M Tire Dealer Conference, Day 1

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, K&M Tire dealers gathered in person for the distributor’s annual Dealer Conference from Feb. 17-19 at the Overland Park Convention Center outside Kansas City, Kansas. During the first day of the show, hundreds of dealers reacquainted and enjoyed educational sessions, mingling with each other and a packed trade show with games and cash prizes from Continental Tire and Hankook Tire.