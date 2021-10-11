Gallery: 2021 Kenda Light Truck Boot Camp

During a four-day trip to Arizona, Kenda Tire dealers and distributors experienced Kenda products in a rugged off-road environment as part of Kenda’s Light Truck Boot Camp . This year, Kenda’s sales team took more than 100 dealers from Phoenix to Prescott, Arizona on an off-road trail called, “Backway to Crown King.” Originally used as a mining trail in the early 1900s, the 27-mile trail is rated “moderate” to “difficult” among various off-road forums.

As part of the Boot Camp, now in its seventh year, dealers and distributors also participated in a classroom session at Rawhide Western Town & Event Center where they learned about the engineering and testing that goes into Kenda’s products as well as what the brand thinks are its market differentiators and value proposition for dealers. Finally, the group trucked across the street to Wild Horse Motorsports Park to see traction demonstrations that showed on Kenda’s product fared in different terrains compared to its competitors.