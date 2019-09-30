News/Gaither Tool
September 30, 2019

Gaither Tool Will Display E-Cube, Bead Bazooka at SEMA

During this year’s SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Gaither Tool will be showing the latest generation of the E-Cube compact mobile tire servicing unit. At Gaither’s booth (#42181) visitors are invited to witness a demonstration of the E-Cube’s ability to offer a roadside and home tire changing service.

All three models of the Bead Bazooka bead seating tool will also be on display – the BB6L for ATV, passenger and light truck, the BB9L for passenger and commercial vehicles and the BB12L for commercial vehicles and light agricultural market sectors.

In addition, the latest models of Winntec lifting equipment, bottle jacks, garage jacks, jack stands and pneumatic balloon jacks will be showcased.

