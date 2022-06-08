FTC Chair Says Right to Repair is a ‘Top Priority’

The need for federal right to repair protections in the auto industry was top of mind for key legislators and regulators at a House Appropriations Subcommittee hearing held on May 18.

Click Here to Read More

Chair Mike Quigley (D-IL) began by noting the importance of “initiatives that I have long supported like increasing consumer rights to repair the things that they own.”

Save Money on Auto Repair Transportation (SMART) Act co-sponsor Rep. David Joyce (R-OH) highlighted rising car repair costs for American families due to repair restrictions.

“I’d like to focus a minute on repair restrictions, specifically those restrictions that drive up the cost of auto repair…[w]ith record inflation, it is set to cost American families an extra $5,200 this year,” Joyce said. “Considering that a repair for a simple fender bender average nearly $4,000 today, a 26.4% increase in just five years, what more do you believe can be done with respect to automobile repair restrictions – whether on patent abuse or data controls – to bring down the cost of auto repairs for American consumers?”