Industry Veteran Frank Dorso Passes Away

Frank was born in 1947 in Akron, Ohio, graduating from Archbishop Hoban High School in 1965 and attending Kent State University. Living in the rubber capital of the world, he began his career with Firestone, which eventually became Bridgestone-Firestone. He left to join Falken Tire Company as president and was instrumental in positioning the brand solidly in the U.S. market. He later left to join the TBC Corporation as president of then Carroll Tire, and with Tire Kingdom working on the retail side of the business.

After retiring, Frank worked as a business consultant up until the time of his passing.

Throughout his career, Frank embodied the word professionalism. He was a true leader who lead by example. He could be a tough negotiator and stood by his principles of honesty and integrity. His contact lists are a who’s who of the tire industry and he formed personal relationships with many of the people who he dealt with. His experience, knowledge, friendship and support will be missed.