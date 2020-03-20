Connect with us

People

Industry Veteran Frank Dorso Passes Away

on

Fifty-year tire industry veteran Frank Dorso died recently in Jupiter, Florida, after a battle with lung cancer.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
Frank-Dorso

Frank was born in 1947 in Akron, Ohio, graduating from Archbishop Hoban High School in 1965 and attending Kent State University. Living in the rubber capital of the world, he began his career with Firestone, which eventually became Bridgestone-Firestone. He left to join Falken Tire Company as president and was instrumental in positioning the brand solidly in the U.S. market. He later left to join the TBC Corporation as president of then Carroll Tire, and with Tire Kingdom working on the retail side of the business.

After retiring, Frank worked as a business consultant up until the time of his passing.

Throughout his career, Frank embodied the word professionalism. He was a true leader who lead by example. He could be a tough negotiator and stood by his principles of honesty and integrity. His contact lists are a who’s who of the tire industry and he formed personal relationships with many of the people who he dealt with. His experience, knowledge, friendship and support will be missed.

Advertisement

Frank was an avid golfer and finally achieved his first hole-in-one at the age of 72. He was a true family-man and is survived by his wife, Janice, sons Frank Dorso Jr., Thomas Dorso, and daughter Gina Dorso-Craig, as well as grandsons Collin, Spencer and Patrick Craig.

For more information, contact Dave Crawford at [email protected].

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Industry Veteran Frank Dorso Passes Away

on

Myers Industries Names New President, CEO

on

Schrader Appoints New National Account Sales Manager

on

Bridgestone Americas Makes Leadership Changes
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

TPMS: Schrader TPMS Solutions Introduces EZ-Sensor GO

Featured: Ford TPMS Service Tips

Business Operations: Want to Win the Google Game? Be ‘Human’

Service: What RFV Means to the Tire Industry, Part 1

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Own a Car Fresno

Own a Car Fresno
Contact: jamil alashkarPhone: 5594353600
5788 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno, Fresno CA 93710
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Business Operations

Proud to Be a Tire Dealer: Bill Simon

Business Operations

Dealer Profile: Kevin Davis

People

Proud to Be a Tire Dealer: Marc Yount

People

Proud to Be a Tire Dealer: John Zisser
Connect