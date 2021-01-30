Connect with us
Fram Adds SKUs to Engine, Cabin Air Filter Product Lines

The company says the new SKUs grow Fram’s overall coverage by 4.7 million vehicles.
Tire Review Staff

Fram has added a total of 21 new SKUs to its filtration product lines in the U.S. and Canada: 11 in the Fram Extra Guard engine air filter line, six in the Fram Fresh Breeze cabin air filter product offering, and two new oil filters in each of the Fram Tough Guard and Fram Ultra Synthetic lines. All of these new SKUs are available for purchase as of Jan. 22 and are housed in boxes with Fram graphic packaging.

The company says the new SKUs grow Fram’s overall coverage by 4.7 million vehicles, 2.7 million added to the Fram Extra Guard engine air filter offering and 2 million to Fram Fresh Breeze cabin air filter family. The expanded offering increases late-model coverage for Honda, Toyota and Lexus cars and SUVs, European imports including BMW, Audi and Volkswagen, along with select domestic vehicle makes, like Jeep and Chrysler.

Additionally, the continued growth of the Tough Guard and Ultra Synthetic premium product offerings goes hand-in-hand with the increase in demand by drivers for synthetic oil changes.

