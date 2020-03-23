Henry Hildebrandt Named Fountain Tire MVP at Owners’ Convention

Fountain Tire shone a spotlight on industry leaders across Canada at the Fountain Tire Owners’ Convention in Kelowna, BC. Henry Hildebrandt, local owner of the Virden, Manitoba Fountain Tire, was awarded Most Valuable Player.

The company says Hildebrandt is well-known in the Virden community where he has served retail, commercial and farm customers since 2005. Within the company, he serves as a role model with strong business results who readily offers expertise, manpower and his own time to support other stores in need. Outside store walls, he is active in the community as a sponsor of many local events and organizations including professional rodeo, amateur hockey, curling, 4H and supporting his church.

Under Fountain Tire’s partnership model, managers own 50 percent equity in their stores. The Most Valuable Player is selected from owners across Fountain Tire’s network of 160 locations. Nominees are graded on several business success markers, including leadership, community involvement, customer relationships and safety.