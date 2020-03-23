Connect with us

News

Henry Hildebrandt Named Fountain Tire MVP at Owners’ Convention

on

Fountain Tire shone a spotlight on industry leaders across Canada at the Fountain Tire Owners’ Convention in Kelowna, BC. Henry Hildebrandt, local owner of the Virden, Manitoba Fountain Tire, was awarded Most Valuable Player.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
Fountain-Tire-MVP

The company says Hildebrandt is well-known in the Virden community where he has served retail, commercial and farm customers since 2005. Within the company, he serves as a role model with strong business results who readily offers expertise, manpower and his own time to support other stores in need. Outside store walls, he is active in the community as a sponsor of many local events and organizations including professional rodeo, amateur hockey, curling, 4H and supporting his church.

Under Fountain Tire’s partnership model, managers own 50 percent equity in their stores. The Most Valuable Player is selected from owners across Fountain Tire’s network of 160 locations. Nominees are graded on several business success markers, including leadership, community involvement, customer relationships and safety.

Advertisement

Additional awards were granted to: John Laterveer of Moose Jaw, SK, Most Improved Mixed; Jason Di Bartolo of Winnipeg, MB, Most Improved Retail; and, Steve Charlebois of Huntsville, ON, Rookie of the Year.

Fountain Tire has presented the Most Valuable Player award since 2004, the company says. Past winners include: Dean Andrews and Tim Irving, Prince George, BC, 2018; Kent Staniforth, Lloydminster, AB, 2017; Stewart Martin, North Battleford, SK, 2016; and, Gilles Giguere, Sudbury, ON, 2015.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Henry Hildebrandt Named Fountain Tire MVP at Owners' Convention

on

Tianli Tires Launches New Website

on

Discount Tire, Americas Tire Stores Close in Select Markets

on

Toyo Tires California Distribution Center Remains Open
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

TPMS: Schrader TPMS Solutions Introduces EZ-Sensor GO

Featured: Ford TPMS Service Tips

Business Operations: Want to Win the Google Game? Be ‘Human’

Service: What RFV Means to the Tire Industry, Part 1

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Kumho Tire U.S.A. Inc.

Kumho Tire U.S.A. Inc.
Contact: Brian Phone: 800-445-8846
133 Peachtree St. NE, Suite 2800, Atlanta GA 30303
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect