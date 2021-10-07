Fountain Tire Launches TireMobile

Fountain Tire has launched TireMobile, which the company says combines online booking with on-site installation, seasonal tire changeovers and tire storage services at a customer’s home, workplace or other location. The mobile service vans can perform services at the fleet yard for light-duty fleet customers, the company said.

TireMobile is being launched exclusively in the Lower Mainland, British Columbia. Population density, demographic fit and a pre-existing network of 15 brick-and-mortar Fountain Tire stores in the region were contributing factors to establishing the new service model, Fountain Tire said.

TireMobile is supported by participating Fountain Tire locations in the region. Each store contributes to the cost of running the service, and each earns a share of the revenue. One store manager is dedicated to running the TireMobile service, based at the company’s distribution center in Delta, BC. The model reflects the partnership philosophy core to Fountain Tire’s business: the majority of Fountain Tire managers own equity in their stores, the company said.