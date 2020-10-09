Fountain Tire Launches Digital Vehicle Inspection Reporting

Digital vehicle inspection and reporting became standard practice across Fountain Tire locations this month.

The company says the new offering provides customers with detailed photos and descriptions taken during the vehicle inspection process.

Fountain Tire’s Digital Vehicle Report allows technicians to photograph and record video of their vehicle inspections. The visual assets are combined in a report that communicates the condition of each inspected component. Reports are sent straight to the customer’s phone or computer.

The Digital Vehicle Report will be complimentary with tire and mechanical service visits at participating Fountain Tire locations across Canada, the company says.