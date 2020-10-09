Connect with us
Fountain-Tire-Digital-Vehicle-Reporting

News

Fountain Tire Launches Digital Vehicle Inspection Reporting

The company says the new offering provides customers with detailed photos and descriptions taken during the vehicle inspection process.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Digital vehicle inspection and reporting became standard practice across Fountain Tire locations this month.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The company says the new offering provides customers with detailed photos and descriptions taken during the vehicle inspection process.

Fountain Tire’s Digital Vehicle Report allows technicians to photograph and record video of their vehicle inspections. The visual assets are combined in a report that communicates the condition of each inspected component. Reports are sent straight to the customer’s phone or computer.

The Digital Vehicle Report will be complimentary with tire and mechanical service visits at participating Fountain Tire locations across Canada, the company says.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: Andreoli Software Releases New B2B E-Commerce Software

News: Yokohama Increasing Consumer Replacement Tire Prices

News: Discount Tire Opens Five New Locations

News: Hankook Launches App for Commercial Tire Dealers, Fleets

Advertisement

on

Fountain Tire Launches Digital Vehicle Inspection Reporting

on

MaddenCo Announces 2020 Virtual User Conference

on

Plaza Tire Service Opens New Store in Kirkwood, MO

on

Falken Tires Introduces New Spiff Program for Dealers
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Products: Meyle Releases ABS Sensor Kit for Targeted Replacement

Products: Autel Releases ADASCAL2 Expansion Pack

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

International Marketing Inc. (IMI)

International Marketing Inc. (IMI)
Contact: Derek ForneyPhone: 717-264-5819Fax: 717-264-5483
Professional Arts Bldg., Ste. C, PO Box B, Chambersburg PA 17201
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect