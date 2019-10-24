Fountain Tire Appoints 3 to New Executive Positions

Pictured are (left to right) Dave Deley, Jason Herle and Nelson Tonn.

Fountain Tire has appointed three team members to new leadership positions: Dave Deley as senior vice president of stores; Jason Herle as senior vice president of marketing for information systems and supply chain; and, Nelson Tonn as vice president of sales and mine service. The positions have been created as a part of a corporate restructuring that supports Fountain Tire’s strategic plan.

Deley will continue to lead operations of Fountain Tire’s 160 stores across central and western Canada. Deley’s promotion reflects the relationship between the company’s corporate office and store managers, most of whom own 50% equity in their stores. With Deley’s team providing operational coaching, store managers can remain focused on taking care of customers, Fountain Tire says.

Herle is a 25-year Fountain Tire veteran with experience in diverse areas of the company, including real estate, operations and wholesale. His new role brings together areas of the business that impact customer experience into one comprehensive program. Herle and his team support Fountain Tire’s stores, wholesale division and mine services, the company says.

Tonn joined Fountain Tire in 1998 and has led the company’s marketing, supply chain, retread and corporate sales divisions. Previously vice president of sales, he will provide broader leadership to Fountain Tire’s B2B teams in his enhanced role. These teams include corporate sales, mine service sales and operations and off-the-road (OTR) operations. He will be focused on building alignment among these teams and with Fountain Tire’s stores, the company says.

The new appointments are effective immediately. Deley, Herle and Tonn are based out of Fountain Tire’s corporate office in Edmonton, Alberta.