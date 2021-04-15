Fountain Tire Announces New C-Suite Appointments

Fountain Tire has made changes at the C-suite level that include the creation of a chief operating officer position and the appointment of a new chief financial officer.

Jason Herle will assume the new role of COO, Cathy de Kock Gordon will take on the role of CFO following the retirement of David Janzen, and Shad Smereka will become vice president, people & customer experience. The new appointments are effective immediately, with all three executives based out of Fountain Tire’s corporate office in Edmonton, Alberta.

Jason Herle is a chartered professional accountant with a 26-year history with Fountain Tire. His experience across the company ranges from store operations to real estate and expansion as well as wholesale. Jason most recently served as senior vice president, marketing, information systems & supply chain. In his new position as COO, he will continue to operationalize the company’s focus on customer service.

Cathy de Kock Gordon, CPA, joined Fountain Tire in 2004, and over the past 17 years gained experience through progressive roles in accounting, finance, and information systems. In November 2017, Cathy was promoted to associate vice president finance, with responsibility for accounting and finance services provided to Fountain Tire businesses as well as corporate reporting, tax reporting and compliance, credit, cash management and national accounts. As CFO, Cathy will oversee the directors of finance in business operations and programs, as well as the director of legal & real estate.