Founder of Pete’s Road Service Passes Away

The following was released by 1-800EveryRim in memory of L.Z. “Pete” Fletcher.

The family of L.Z. “Pete” Fletcher, founder of Pete’s Road Service, announced with great sorrow the passing of the family patriarch, who died on Jan. 15, 2021.

Pete started Pete’s Road Service in January 1969 with his family and grew the operation into a multi-location commercial tire and mechanical service company in Southern California.

California Tire Dealers Association (CTDA) longtime board member Jay Goldberg regarded Pete as “a good man who raised his family right.” Pete joined the association in 1970 and son, Glen, served as CTDA president. Pete’s Road Service was recognized at the annual California Tire Dealers Association (CTDA) / 1-800EveryRim New Year Luncheon in January 2020 for its 50-year association membership. Representing third-generation ownership, Kyle Fletcher, the grandson of Pete Fletcher, accepted the certificate on behalf of the dealership.