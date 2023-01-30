 Fortune Tires Debuts new US Dealer Website

Current Fortune dealers can access a range of dealer resources, including product information and marketing materials.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
Fortune Tires has launched its new website, www.fortunetireusa.com, for North American dealers and drivers. Since entering the North American market three years ago, Fortune Tires has provided passenger and light truck, truck and bus radial and specialty trailer tires to drivers across the continent.

The new website showcases Fortune Tires’ commitment to quality and safety, the company said. The easy-to-navigate layout allows dealers to learn more about the company’s products and find the right tire for their customers. In addition, the website includes a tire registration link, allowing consumers to register their tires in the event a recall should be necessary, Fortune Tires said. Current Fortune dealers can access a range of dealer resources, including product information and marketing materials.

“We are thrilled to launch our new website and provide an even better experience for our customers and dealers,” said Ken Coltrane, vice president of marketing/product development of Fortune Tires. “Our website is an important extension of our brand, and we are confident it will be a valuable resource for drivers and dealers alike.”

Fortune Tires is one of four brands manufactured by Prinx Chengshan (Shandong) Tire Company, founded in 1976. The company’s North American headquarters is in Los Angeles, California.

