Foreign Tire Recalls Some Otani Commercial Truck Tires

Foreign Tire Sales, Inc (Foreign Tire) is recalling certain Otani OH-306 425/65R-22.5 commercial truck tires with DOT code 0320, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Click Here to Read More

The NHTSA says due to a manufacturing defect, the tread may crack, and cracks in the tread can lead to tread separation and a sudden loss of air pressure, increasing the risk of a crash.

Foreign Tire will notify owners and dealers will reimburse the customer for the affected tires. The manufacturer has not yet provided a schedule for recall notification.