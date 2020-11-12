Connect with us

Foreign Tire Recalls Some Otani Commercial Truck Tires

Tire Review Staff

Foreign Tire Sales, Inc (Foreign Tire) is recalling certain Otani OH-306 425/65R-22.5 commercial truck tires with DOT code 0320, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The NHTSA says due to a manufacturing defect, the tread may crack, and cracks in the tread can lead to tread separation and a sudden loss of air pressure, increasing the risk of a crash.

Foreign Tire will notify owners and dealers will reimburse the customer for the affected tires. The manufacturer has not yet provided a schedule for recall notification.

