News

Forbes Recognizes Michelin for Diversity in the Automotive Industry

Christian Hinton

on

Michelin has been named by Forbes magazine the 2022 Best Employer for Diversity in the automotive industry in the U.S.

The company says this recognition highlights its commitment to providing motion for life for its 22,500 employees as well as its customers and the communities where the company operates.

Michelin says it is focused on fostering inclusion for the workforce of today and tomorrow. In addition to training programs that offer employees opportunities to grow and advance, Michelin provides business resource groups that are created and led by employees who have shared life experiences across various diversity dimensions. Michelin says the goal of each group is to help employees feel welcome and included, support employee engagement, encourage professional development and support business objectives.

Advertisement

