With many businesses closing their doors to prevent the spread of the coronavirus ( COVID-19 ), tire dealers across the U.S. have taken extra precautions at their shops to ensure their customers’ safety.

Click Here to Read More

Below are a few ways tire dealerships are communicating and interacting with customers to give them peace of mind as the U.S. works to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Communicate Your Commitment.

Over the weekend, many tire dealerships sent e-newsletters or posted on social media to let customers know how they’re responding to COVID-19 at their shops. For example, Flynn’s Tire & Auto Service posted on its social media a letter from Joe Flynn III, the company’s president, about “best practices” its locations are taking for personal hygiene and sanitation.

Wipe Down High-Touch Points in the Shop.

This is a best practice shops should be doing on at least a daily basis, but increase frequency to show customers your shop is being proactive about their safety.

Scott Welsh, owner of Courtesy Auto Service & Tire of Tacoma in Tacoma, Washington, said, “We’re wiping down the counters, and people are seeing us do it, too. We want people to know that we care about their health.” It also has hand sanitizer throughout the shop.

High-touch points include:

Counters

Credit card machines

Door handles

Phone handles

Coffee areas

Kitchen areas

Chair arms and tables in waiting areas

Tools

Wipe Down Customers’ Vehicles.

After servicing a customer’s vehicle, wipe down any areas in the interior where your employees have touched, such as door handles, the steering wheel, keys, shifters and power window panels. Chris Monroe, owner of Monroe Tire & Service in Shelby, North Carolina, said he plans to implement this practice at his shop in addition to all staff wearing gloves, especially when interacting with customers.